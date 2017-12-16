Hunt, Peters star as Chiefs take control of AFC West

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt gashed Los Angeles' defense to the tune of 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs (8-6) to a 30-13 victory over the Chargers (7-7) in a crucial Week 15 clash. Here's what we learned in Saturday night's action:

1. Channeling the early-season dominance that resulted in a 5-0 start, the Chiefs came through with a well-rounded effort in the most meaningful AFC West showdown of the season. On the heels of a seven-game slump in which he failed to record a single 100-yard rushing performance, Hunt has regained tackle-breaking September form behind an improved offensive line over the past two weeks. Showing uncanny balance, burst and power, Hunt has owned the Bolts defense, totaling 389 yards and three scores in a pair of victories that could ultimately decide the division crown. With 1,201 rushing yards on the season, Hunt has passed the legendary Joe Delaney for the highest rookie total in franchise history. While it's premature for Kansas City to break out the champagne with bouts remaining against the suddenly frisky Dolphins and Denver's stingy defense, Andy Reid's squad now owns a one-game lead as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles.

2. Scalding hot signal-caller Philip Rivers ran his darkhorse MVP candidacy into a ditch, tossing a trio of game-changing interceptions as the Chargers' fleeting 13-10 lead slipped away. Feasting on the Browns, Bills and depleted Cowboys and Redskins over the past month, Rivers had gone a league-best 163 pass attempts without a pick before Saturday night's second-half implosion. Throwing into tighter windows against increased pressure brought on by Bob Sutton's timely blitz calls, Rivers failed to complete a single pass over 20 yards to his wideouts and tight ends. Although the MVP is now a pipe dream, Rivers will have to bounce back in strong fashion versus the Jets and Raiders to keep his team's dwindling playoff hopes alive.

3. Vowing to make things right after his Week 13 antics led to a Reid-imposed one-game suspension, Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters led an opportune Chiefs defense that generated takeaways on four consecutive possessions as a 13-10 deficit transformed into a 30-13 lead over a 20-minute span from the middle of the third quarter to the late stages of the final frame. On back-to-back third-quarter possessions, Peters returned an interception 62 yards to set up one field goal and stripped scatback Austin Ekeler to put Harrison Butker in position for another three-pointer. His second pick came with four minutes remaining, effectively ending any chance of a Chargers comeback bid. After losing its backbone in November, Kansas City's defense is showing serious signs of stiffening with the postseason on the horizon.

