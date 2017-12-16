Injuries: Seahawks place Kam Chancellor (neck) on IR

The Seattle Seahawks finally shelved their star strong safety.

Five weeks after sustaining a season-ending neck injury, Kam Chancellor was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, freeing up a roster spot cornerback Mike Tyson and linebacker Kache Palacio on Seattle's roster for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. In a corresponding move, Seattle waived offensive lineman Mark Glowinski.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed in late November that Chancellor was going to miss the rest of the season.

Bradley McDougald has performed admirably in Chancellor's absence, but the Seahawks will continue to miss Kam's enforcing presence in the secondary as they attempt to secure a playoff berth.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring on Saturday ahead of Week 15:

1. The Green Bay Packers made things officially official Saturday: Aaron Rodgers is back. The Pack added the All-Pro quarterback to the active roster, waiving third-string quarterback Joe Callahan, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

2. Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang will not return against the Chicago Bears after suffering a foot injury in Saturday's game. Running back Theo Riddick (wrist) and wide receiver T.J. Jones (shoulder) are both questionable to return.

3. Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and guard Josh Sitton (ankle) are both doubtful to return against the Detroit Lions. Safety Chris Prosinski and offensive tackle Tom Compton are both in the concussion protocol and will not return. Tight end Adam Shaheen (chest) is inactive and will not play Saturday.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

5. The Falcons ruled guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) out for Monday's game against the Bucs.

6. The Washington Redskins activated kicker Dustin Hopkins off of injured reserve and waived kicker Nick Rose.

7. Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (shoulder/illness) and safety Michael Thomas (knee) did not travel to Buffalo and will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills. Both were listed as doubtful.

8. The Patriots have downgraded linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and defensive back Brandon King (hamstring) to out Sunday vs. Steelers.