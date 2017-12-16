Steelers' Le'Veon Bell tops Pro Bowl voting by fans

Le'Veon Bell, Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Carson Wentz and Drew Brees have won the NFL's popularity vote with the fans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back (855,539 votes), New England Patriots quarterback (833,481 votes), Steelers receiver (832,446 votes), Philadelphia Eagles quarterback (829,174 votes) and New Orleans Saints quarterback (743,355 votes) were announced on Good Morning Football Weekend as the top five fan vote-getters for the 2018 Pro Bowl.

The quintet of players have all amassed impressive numbers this season, each making a clear case to not only make the Pro Bowl -- which is set to take place Sunday, Jan. 28 in Orlando on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC -- but also perhaps a case to be the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Bell (1,105 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards) and Brown (99 catches, 1,509 receiving yards) have helped lead the Steelers to the top seed in the AFC heading into Week 15, combining for 18 total touchdowns. Brady (3,865 passing yards), Wentz (101.9 QB rating) and Brees (104.2 QB rating), meanwhile, have all combined to lead their teams to a 30-9 record, while throwing a combined 79 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.

The full roster for the 2018 Pro Bowl, which is determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 19 live on NFL Network's NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed at 8 p.m. ET and on NFL.com.

Tickets to the game start at $45 and are on sale now at ProBowl.com. Last year's sold-out event -- the Pro Bowl's first time in Orlando -- featured a capacity crowd of more than 60,000. Fans may visit ProBowl.com for additional information on Pro Bowl Week, which features a variety of free, family-friendly events in Orlando.