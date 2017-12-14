Injuries: Alvin Kamara (concussion) expects to play

The Saints lost a heartbreaker in Atlanta a week ago, and had to play much of the contest without their rookie sensation.

That won't be the case in Week 15. Alvin Kamara (concussion) is expected to play on Sunday, Saints coach Sean Payton said on Thursday.

Kamara said on Monday he expected to be good to go, but with Payton making an almost identical statement three days later, it's all but guaranteed. That's great news for the Saints, who rely on Kamara to balance its offensive attack in both the running and passing games. Without Kamara, New Orleans managed to rush for a mere 50 yards on 15 attempts (3.3 yards per carry) and lacked a weapon out of the backfield that has taken the Saints from division hopeful to Super Bowl contender.

Ensnared in a tie atop the NFC South with Atlanta trailing by just one game, the Saints can't afford to come up short again in the final three weeks. The return of Kamara will significantly boost their chances.

Elsewhere in injury news on Thursday:

1. Aaron Rodgers, who was medically cleared on Tuesday evening, looked good on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday morning.

2. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he doesn't expect defensive tackle David Irving (concussion) or Orlando Scandrick (back) to practice Thursday, but believes La'el Collins (back) will participate.