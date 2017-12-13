Injuries: Tyrod Taylor will start for Bills if he's healthy

The Buffalo Bills expect Tyrod Taylor to return this week.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Taylor would get most of the reps in practice as the quarterback returns from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 14.

"Tyrod has made some progress," McDermott said, via the team's official Twitter feed. "He'll get most of the work in practice today. When healthy, Tyrod is our starter. Nate Peterman remains in the concussion protocol."

The "when healthy" caveat is key for Taylor, but Wednesday's work indicates he's on a path to return to the lineup Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins.

Peterman was knocked from Sunday's snowy victory over the Indianapolis Colts forcing third-string QB Joe Webb into action.

Taylor's expected return would be a big boon as the Bills (7-6) try to remain in playoff positioning.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 15 of the NFL season.

1. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is no longer in the league's concussion protocol.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is out of concussion protocol.