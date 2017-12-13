Carson Wentz undergoes surgery on torn ACL

The road to recovery begins now for Carson Wentz.

The Eagles quarterback underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday, team owner Jeffrey Lurie told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told me Carson Wentzâs ACL surgery today, done by Dr. Bradley in Pittsburgh, went âvery well.â Wentz wanted to do it as quickly as possible to begin rehabbing for 2018. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2017

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported the development.

Operations of this nature typically require a 9- to 12-month healing period, placing Wentz's status in question for the start of next season.

Wentz suffered the campaign-ending injury during Sunday's 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt on a third-quarter scrambling dive into the end zone, but coach Doug Pederson told reporters he believed the injury occurred just before Wentz was hit on the run.

"It appears watching the film again today it was actually before the contact, so it could be a non-contact deal," Pederson said Monday. "But that's just what it appears like on tape."

With Wentz on the shelf, the Eagles now turn to Nick Foles under center. It's a crushing blow to Philadelphia, but Wentz's understudy is surrounded by a talented roster on both sides of the ball.

With games left against the Giants, Raiders and Cowboys, the Eagles (11-2) still house a legitimate shot at home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. What happens from there without their magical, second-year passer, though, is anyone's guess.