Patriots signing WR Kenny Britt to two-year deal

One week ago, Kenny Britt was stuck in the mud with the worst team in football.

One week later, the cantankerous veteran wideout finds himself playing for the greatest powerhouse in professional sports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Britt -- four days after being released by new Browns general manager John Dorsey -- is signing a two-year deal with the Patriots.

According to Rapoport, New England stood out as Britt's "top landing spot."

Britt signed with Cleveland in the offseason, inking a lucrative $32.5 million deal with $10.5 million in guarantees. In return, the 29-year-old pass-catcher failed to do just that: catch passes.

Hauling in just 18 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns -- that works out to $583,333 per catch -- Britt made a bigger mark with a string of ugly drops and pressing questions about his desire from the coaching staff.

Britt was also sent home early before a game with the Texans for missing curfew and benched during a tilt with the Vikings in London. For a Browns franchise seeking veteran leadership inside a young wideout room, Britt refused to lead, operating instead as a raging and expensive headache from wire to wire.

The Patriots don't need Britt to serve as a leader. They're simply looking for a guy who can step in as the team's fourth or fifth option for quarterback Tom Brady. Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan all hold vast priority over Britt, but he could steal snaps from Phillip Dorsett if effective.

The Patriots excel at finding and maximizing veteran talent, turning plenty of difficult players into gems. Britt is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Rams, but utterly collapsed in Cleveland. If he shines in New England, the Patriots will have spun their finest magic yet.