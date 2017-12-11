Blake Bortles: Teams aren't used to losing to the Jags

Losing to the Jaguars.

Seattle became the latest club to do it, and they weren't thrilled with the feeling of Sunday's 30-24 defeat in Jacksonville.

The rough-and-tumble loss for Seattle ended with Seahawks defenders Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardson sparking an on-field fight and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson being tossed from the game as the final seconds ticked away.

"Teams aren't used to getting beat by the Jags," Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles said after the win, per Brian Chojnacki of First Coast News. "We beat the crap out of them for 60 minutes."

The Seahawks fought back from a 27-10 deficit with another dose of fourth-quarter magic from quarterback Russell Wilson, who dialed up a pair of long touchdown strikes to keep his team alive. This time, though, it wasn't enough as Bortles countered with mistake-free football to pass for 268 yards and two big-time scoring throws of his own against a banged-up Seahawks defense.

The win moved Jacksonville to 9-4 on the year -- all alone atop the AFC South -- a newfound view for this longtime punching bag.

"I haven't been to the playoffs yet, but I have been there in Madden," Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. "Today was kind of like that."

Said defensive lineman Malik Jackson: "I came here to the Jaguars at the perfect time. I saw it when it was ugly to where we are now."

Where they are now, make no mistake, is on the threshold of a powerful playoff spot. With games left against the Texans and 49ers, it's entirely possible Jacksonville rolls into their regular-season finale against the Titans with a chance to go 12-4.

Record aside, this team looms as a massive headache for opponents when Bortles is staying away from game-crushing errors. Toss in one of the better defenses we've seen in many moons and Jacksonville has the chance to do much more than frustrate Seattle down the stretch.