While the Eagles await more information on Carson Wentz's injured knee, they'll have an accomplishment to celebrate.

Philadelphia (11-2) clinched the NFC East title with its 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) on Sunday.

The Eagles overcame a 35-31 deficit in the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth affair, thanks to competent quarterbacking on the part of backup Nick Foles and two field goals from kicker Jake Elliott.

