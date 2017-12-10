Eagles believe Carson Wentz (ACL) is out for season

Philadelphia emerged from a back-and-forth affair victorious, but might have lost its most important player.

The Eagles believe Carson Wentz's season is over after the quarterback suffered an ACL injury in his knee during Philadelphia's 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wentz exited the contest late in third quarter and was ruled out shortly after heading to the locker room. Nick Foles replaced Wentz under center for Philly.

Wentz capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery before being examined on the sideline and leaving for the locker room. Four plays earlier in that drive, Wentz scrambled and dove into the end zone for what would have been a touchdown, if not for a holding penalty on tackle Lane Johnson. During the end zone dive, Wentz was hit by two Rams defenders, including one in the legs.

Wentz looked much less mobile during the plays that followed, including on the touchdown pass to Jeffery, in which the quarterback was statuesque before throwing to the receiver through traffic for the score.

Foles, owner of a 60.5 career completion percentage and a 57-25 TD-to-INT ratio, has plenty of experience as both a starter and a backup, getting his first shot with the Eagles from 2012-2014. Coincidentally, Foles was traded to the Rams when they were in St. Louis in 2015, but lasted just 11 games. He served as Alex Smith's capable backup last season in Kansas City before rejoining the Eagles during the most recent offseason.