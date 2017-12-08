Unpredictability, hope define Week 14 of NFL season

We're less than a month away from the start of the playoffs, and plenty of teams could still see their seasons go boom or bust depending on what happens in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Let's take a look at how the NFL's penchant for parity and unpredictability has created the perfect breeding ground for several teams looking to complete their 180-degree turnarounds from last season.

Who would have guessed these playoff-clinching scenarios?

Three teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings -- enter Sunday with a chance to clinch the playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year. If the Eagles clinch the NFC East title with a win or tie over the Los Angeles Rams (or a Cowboys loss or tie) on Sunday, it'll mark the 14th time in 15 seasons at least one NFL team has won a division crown after finishing last the year before. If the Vikings win, they're in, and the Jaguars also can make the postseason dance if they get some help from some AFC rivals. Be honest: Who picked the Eagles, Vikings AND Jaguars to make the playoffs before the season started? This unlikely playoff trio should give hope to any team eager to look ahead to 2018.

Division titles up for grabs

December will be chock-full of meaningful games as several teams battle for their respective division titles. Most of the contenders for these titles finished third or worst in their divisions in 2016. Entering Week 14, six of the eight divisions have a team in first place that finished in third place or worse in its four-team standings last year. In addition, 13 of the 16 teams that finished in third or fourth last season are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot.

Going from worst to first

Worst to first isn't just a catchphrase. As many as four teams that finished last in 2016 are in position to win their divisions in 2017, which would be the most in NFL history. The Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Jaguars and Eagles are closing in on their respective division titles. Looking beyond division titles, eight teams that missed the playoffs last year would qualify for the playoffs if the postseason started today. In each season since the 12-team playoff format was instituted in 1990, at least four teams have qualified for the postseason after missing the playoffs the year before. There's still a quarter of the season left to play, and plenty of teams still have a very legitimate chance of making the playoffs.

