NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and several teams are in position to potentially clinch division titles and playoff berths.
Here's a complete rundown of this week's playoff-clinching scenarios, per NFL Research:
AFC
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (at Dolphins)
- Clinch AFC East with win OR
- Clinch AFC East with BUF loss
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (vs Ravens)
- Clinch AFC North with win
- Clinch playoff berth with BUF loss
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (vs Seahawks)
- Clinch playoff berth with win AND
MIA loss, BUF loss, LAC loss, NYJ loss
ELIMINATED: Cleveland Browns
NFC
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (at Rams)
- Clinch NFC East with win OR
- Clinch NFC East with DAL loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (at Panthers)
- Clinch NFC North with win OR
- Clinch NFC North with losses by DET and GB
LOS ANGELES RAMS (vs Eagles)
- Clinch playoff berth with win AND
CAR loss, ATL loss, GB loss, DET loss, DAL loss
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (at Falcons)
- Clinch playoff berth with win AND
CAR loss, DET loss OR
CAR loss, DAL loss OR
GB loss, DET loss
ELIMINATED: San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears
