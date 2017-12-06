NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and several teams are in position to potentially clinch division titles and playoff berths.

Here's a complete rundown of this week's playoff-clinching scenarios, per NFL Research:

AFC

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (at Dolphins)

- Clinch AFC East with win OR

- Clinch AFC East with BUF loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (vs Ravens)

- Clinch AFC North with win

- Clinch playoff berth with BUF loss

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (vs Seahawks)

- Clinch playoff berth with win AND

MIA loss, BUF loss, LAC loss, NYJ loss

ELIMINATED: Cleveland Browns

NFC

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (at Rams)

- Clinch NFC East with win OR

- Clinch NFC East with DAL loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (at Panthers)

- Clinch NFC North with win OR

- Clinch NFC North with losses by DET and GB

LOS ANGELES RAMS (vs Eagles)

- Clinch playoff berth with win AND

CAR loss, ATL loss, GB loss, DET loss, DAL loss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (at Falcons)

- Clinch playoff berth with win AND

CAR loss, DET loss OR

CAR loss, DAL loss OR

GB loss, DET loss

ELIMINATED: San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears