Suh has plans for Tom Brady: 'My job is to piss him off'

Last weekend, Tom Brady got in a tiff with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline after the Patriots struggled to score touchdowns early against the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh would like to see that display of frustration again this Monday night in Miami.

"I'd love to make him mad," Suh said Thursday, via the Palm Beach Post. "My job is to piss him off and have him yelling at his offensive linemen for not blocking me, his coach and everybody on the sideline. That's my job.

"We know he likes to drop back and throw comfortably and have this nice pocket, but my sole job is to disrupt that at all costs."

Brady currently sits as the NFL's leader in passing yards per game (302.7), passing yards per attempt (8.3) and passer rating (109.7). The Pats QB was frustrated last week, throwing for zero touchdowns and producing a 82.4 passer rating.

With Brady under center, New England has struggled in Miami more than any other opposing city. Brady is 7-8 in his career in South Beach, his most losses in any city outside of New England. While some of those games were meaningless end-of-season scenarios, it's without question the Dolphins play the Pats tougher in Miami.

Suh and the Dolphins hope to continue that trend in prime time.

"I'm not much of a talker," Suh said when asked what he says to Brady when he takes down the QB. "I usually don't like going to the ground. I like inflicting pain and then going about my business and getting ready for the next play. I usually try to not stay on the ground and hop up quick."