Ben McAdoo: It was privilege to serve as Giants coach

Ben McAdoo's stormy run with the New York Giants ended Monday. On Wednesday, the former head coach went out of his way to thank the team.

McAdoo issued the following statement, via NFL Network's Kimberly Jones:

The Giants will finish the year with Steve Spagnuolo playing the role of interim head coach. The team's experienced defensive coordinator went out of his way to thank McAdoo on Wednesday -- and praise his efforts -- before making the popular announcement that Manning would return to his starting role on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

McAdoo departs with a 13-15 regular-season record in New York to go with a single playoff loss to the Packers in last year's wild-card round.