Offensive player rankings, Week 14: Russell Wilson rising

Each week in the 2017 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 14 pecking order is below.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from last week's rankings.

RANK 1 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots Brady had one of his worst games of the seasons Sunday, displaying some of his frustration during a sideline spat with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The quarterback finished with 258 passing yards, no touchdowns and one INT in the Patriots' win. I'm not too worried about the disagreement between player and coach, as I'm sure the Patriots will handle the situation before this weekend.

RANK 2 Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers The league's top receiver played a huge role in Pittsburgh's comeback win on Monday, compiling 101 receiving yards and making the game-tying touchdown catch. Frankly, he's lucky he was able to finish the game after that hit in the end zone.

RANK 3 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks 2 In a battle of MVP candidates, the Super Bowl champion outdueled the sophomore. Wilson was great in prime time, extending plays and tossing three touchdown passes in Sunday night's win over the Eagles. Everyone counted the Seahawks out when their star defensive players went down, but Wilson has single-handedly put the Seahawks in contention to play in January. The team can thank No. 3 for what it's accomplished so far -- and everything else to come this season.

RANK 4 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers 1 This is no slight to Bell, who had 182 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown catch on Monday night. It's just that Russell Wilson is playing out of his mind.

RANK 5 Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles 1 The game in Seattle was a huge test for Wentz, and we saw him struggle a bit early. He threw for a season-low 45 yards in the first half but elevated his level of play after halftime. He finished with 348 passing yards and a 1:1 TD-to-INT ratio. This was a playoff-like atmosphere, and the situation didn't look too big for him, which is promising. The Seahawks' defense brought more pressure packages and changed some of their coverages on the back end. Overall, this was a good thing for Philly.

RANK 6 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams Gurley continued to impress with another huge performance Sunday and is on pace to finish with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage by season's end. With Robert Woods out, Gurley's role in the pass game has increased, and he's really stepped up. He had 158 yards from scrimmage against the Cardinals to lead the Rams offensively.

RANK 7 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 1 This kid is special. If you didn't think it already, watch this fourth-down TD run from Sunday's win over Carolina. He's caused a lot of problems for even the best defenses in the league this season, including the Panthers' run defense, which ranked third heading into the game. Kamara racked up 60 yards on the ground and 66 receiving yards in addition to reaching the end zone twice.

RANK 8 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans 1 One of the most consistent receivers in the league, Hopkins hauled in eight receptions for 80 yards against the Titans. He continues to be one of the most targeted wideouts (14 targets on Sunday), but inconsistent quarterback play has hindered him at times.

RANK 9 Drew Brees, QB, Saints No stranger to big games, Brees' composure and leadership helped the Saints prevail over the Panthers in a must-win divisional contest. Brees is on track to produce less than 4,500 passing yards in a season for the first time since 2009, but in 2017, it's not essential that he puts up his usual 5,000, thanks to the dominant run game. Of course, he can still orchestrate a scoring drive at any point in time.

RANK 10 Jared Goff, QB, Rams In his last five games, Goff has thrown 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions -- one coming Sunday against the Cardinals. The kid's playing well, and I'm buying into what Sean McVay and this offense are doing.

RANK 11 Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings 1 The win over the Falcons was not Thielen's most productive game of the season (he posted four catches for 51 yards), but he had a huge play on third down to seal the game late in the fourth quarter. He created major separation on that play and picked up 22 yards. His route-running ability is near perfect, with no wasted movement.

RANK 12 Mark Ingram, RB, Saints 2 Since Week 6, when New Orleans played its first game after trading away Adrian Peterson, the Saints' running back duo has been unstoppable. Kamara and Ingram came up big once again Sunday. The veteran back had 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, plus six catches on seven targets for 37 yards. So far, I'm not convinced there is an opponent that can slow down this pair.

RANK 13 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs For the first time in weeks, the Chiefs' offense was firing on all cylinders in the passing game, partly due to Andy Reid handing play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. As per usual, Kelce was instrumental in the team's success and finished with 94 receiving yards and a pair of scores on four catches in the loss to the Jets. The Chiefs' offensive performance should've been enough to win the game.

RANK 14 Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots 1 I have a lot of mixed feelings when it comes to Gronk's performance against the Bills. He had a monster outing from a production standpoint (147 receiving yards on nine receptions), but he also had that cheap shot on Tre'Davious White that led to a one-game suspension.

RANK 15 Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers NR He's been on fire the last month, and we saw nothing different Sunday. Allen led the Chargers with 10 catches on 14 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the win over Cleveland. He has a certain attitude about him that reminds me of my colleague and former teammate Steve Smith Sr. Allen really doesn't think anyone can cover him one on one, and he's proven that against good corners. Other than having a veteran quarterback throwing to him, Allen's health is his greatest asset.

Dropped out: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (previously No. 11).

JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: I love Julio, but his inconsistent production puts him out of the top 15. Xavier Rhodes held Jones to one catch for 13 yards Sunday, and he finished the game with two receptions for 24 yards.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins: I still think he's playing well. He doesn't have a ton of help, and that's been the story all year.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton had three receptions for 51 yards and a TD against the Jaguars, but his productive outing was overshadowed by Frank Gore's historic day -- and rightfully so.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill's performance against the Jets deserves some praise. He posted six receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns and set two personal marks (career high in receiving yards and his first career game with multiple receiving TDs).

