Injuries: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) day-to-day

Buffalo's season is on the brink and their quarterback is day to day.

Coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that Tyrod Taylor suffered a patellar tendon contusion in his knee during the club's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, per the team's official website.

McDermott confirmed that Taylor absorbed no ligament damage, but will take it one "day at a time" ahead of Sunday's clash with the Colts. The coach confirmed that Taylor would start if healthy enough for the playoff-hopeful Bills (6-6).

Taylor was hurt on the first snap against New England, but forged on through the pain until an aggravation of the injury forced him to the locker room minutes into the fourth quarter.

"He was in pain, you could see it in his facial expressions," running back LeSean McCoy told the team's official website. "He was hurt, it shows he's a true warrior. I think he came out once the game got out of reach. He played the whole game banged up, hurt. He didn't complain about it. He still ran when he needed to. He's tough."

Other injuries we're monitoring coming out of Week 13:

1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell confirmed Monday that Matthew Stafford suffered no broken bones in his throwing hand against the Ravens. The quarterback left Sunday's loss to Baltimore, but Caldwell emphasized, per the team's official website: "Nothing's popped up. He's just sore right about now."

2. Back to Buffalo for a minute, where McDermott said the outlook for wideout Kelvin Benjamin looks good for Sunday's tilt with Indianapolis. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and running back Travaris Cadet are in concussion protocol.