Raiders OL Gabe Jackson fined for contact with official

Gabe Jackson escaped suspension for his role in the Raiders-Broncos brawl last weekend, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Oakland offensive lineman didn't avoid a fine.

For pushing an official in the middle of the melee sparked by a tussle between Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, Jackson was docked $30,387, Rapoport reported.

For their parts in the fight, Crabtree and Talib were suspended two games, though that ban was reduced to one game each on appeal.

Rapoport also reported Rams defensive back Blake Countess was fined $24,309 for his hit Sunday on defensless Saints tight end Coby Fleener, who was concussed as a result of the illegal hit.