Injury roundup: Greg Olsen (foot) sits out practice

The Carolina Panthers are taking it slow with Greg Olsen.

Coach Ron Rivera said the team held the tight end out of practice again on Thursday out of precaution.

"We wanted to back off and go from there," he said.

Rivera added that he'd be comfortable playing Olsen on Sunday even if the tight end misses practice all week.

Olsen exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired foot. It was his first game back since breaking the foot in Week 2. Follow up tests on injury came back negative this week.

In other Panthers injury news, running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's session with a shoulder issue.

Quarterback Cam Newton (right thumb/shoulder), linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), center Ryan Kalil (neck) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) were also limited Thursday.

Here are other injuries we're tracking this Thursday:

1. Tom Brady was limited in practice Thursday after he sat out Wednesday due to an Achilles tendon issue. Wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) sat out.

2. It looks like the Oakland Raiders likely will be without their top two wide receivers for Sunday's game against the Giants. Amari Cooper did not practice, per multiple reporters on the scene. Cooper currently is in the league's concussion protocol and also is battling an ankle issue.

3. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is planning to play tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Coach Jay Gruden told NFL Network's Jane Slater the team is at the mercy of how Williams feels. Gruden said Williams' injury is something most players couldn't play through.

4. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rashard Matthews (hamstring) sat out practice.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (leg), safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), linebackers Ryan Shazier (ankle) and James Harrison (knee) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) didn't practice. Rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was a full participant.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day. He's slated to start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Cameron Brate was limited because of a hip injury and offensive lineman Evan Smith was a full participant after clearing concussion protocol, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.

7. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle), tight end Coby Fleener (concussion) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder) did not practice. Guard Larry Warford (shoulder) was limited.

8. Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (knee) was limited in practice, as was linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) and linebacker Clay Matthews (groin). Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) did not practice.

9. Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver Will Fuller (ribs) sat out practice. Running back Lamar Miller (knee) and cornerback Kareem Jackson (shoulder) were limited.

10. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) was limited in practice and offensive tackle Mike Remmers (back) didn't participate.

11. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman fully participated in practice for the second straight day after clearing concussion protocol Wednesday. Kicker Matt Bryant (back) cornerback Brian Poole (back) and Desmond Trufant (concussion) didn't take part. Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle) was limited.