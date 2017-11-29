Jameis Winston to start for Buccaneers vs. Packers

Lightyears away from their Hard Knocks glory days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back to Jameis Winston.

Coach Dirk Koetter announced Wednesday that the third-year quarterback will start Sunday against the Packers in Green Bay, per the team's official website.

Winston has missed the past three games due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 6 and further aggravated in a Week 9 loss to the Saints.

In his absence, journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick logged a 2-1 record for the spiraling Bucs (4-7), who play the Lions, Falcons, Saints and Panthers after Sunday's tilt with the Pack.

Barring cataclysmic failure by a swath of NFC playoff hopefuls, the Bucs have zero shot at the postseason. Winston, though, has plenty to play for after a spotty campaign -- and his chance begins Sunday.