Tom Brady sits out Patriots practice with sore Achilles

Tom Brady once again sat out practice Wednesday.

The sore Achilles tendon that was bothering Brady last week forced him to take another rest day this week, but he's expected to be fine for Sunday's divisional game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brady took a bit of a beating during Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins, and that didn't help the situation with his sore Achilles. A botched snap in the first half led to Brady to diving after the ball with defenders falling on him. He also was sacked by Cameron Wake.

If the hits did take a toll, Brady didn't let it show on the stat sheet -- he passed for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-17 victory over the Dolphins to extend New England's winning streak to seven games.

While the 40-year-old quarterback should be fine for Sunday, Brady's participation in practice will be something to monitor in the days ahead.