Around The NFL Podcast: Is Eli Manning done in N.Y.?

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Colleen Wolfe -- react to breaking news out of New York that the Giants have benched Eli Manning and will start Geno Smith in Week 13. They debate about the decision and whether Eli has played his last game with the Giants. The heroes then recap Monday night's showdown between the Texans and Ravens (13:00) and discuss the suspensions for Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib after their on-field scuffle. They then react to Chuck Pagano's bizarre "Groundhog Day" news conference rant. The heroes then give hot takes ... DESTROYED: They each discuss a "hot take" that they'd like to debunk. They wrap things up with an update on #ATNCat, including a special announcement and much more!

