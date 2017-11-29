Giants to place Janoris Jenkins on IR with ankle injury

Eli Manning isn't the only Giants player who won't see the field against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that cornerback Janoris Jenkins is scheduled to undergo season-ending ankle surgery on Wednesday, according to a source. The team plans to place the veteran defender on injured reserve.

Jenkins was hurt after filing a pick six against the Redskins on Thanksgiving night. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted the defender faces a three-month recovery period, which should allow him to return in time for the offseason program.

The 29-year-old Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal in 2016 that keeps him under contract through 2020 in New York.

It marks the end of a disastrous campaign for Jenkins wrapped inside one of the worst Giants seasons in decades. The cover man was suspended for violating team rules last month and served a two-week suspension before returning in Week 10 to get flamed by San Francisco's Marquise Goodwin in an ugly loss to the Niners.

Roundly critiqued for his performance, among other things, Jenkins shot back at fans and pundits, saying earlier this month: "People don't know football, so they don't understand. They just go off of what they see. So I just go out there and play football every day."

Not today, though, and not for the rest of this season.