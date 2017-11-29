Roundup: Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

Fresh off an emphatic offensive display, Atlanta is getting one of its best weapons back.

Devonta Freeman (concussion) has cleared protocol and returned to practice Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn announced while making an apparance on 92.9 WZGC-FM. Freeman missed the previous two weeks due to the concussion and returned to practice in a limited role last week before being declared out for Atlanta's game against Tampa Bay.

Tevin Coleman has been excellent in place of Freeman, making his case for more touches when the two are both available to play. Freeman's return adds an inside-the-tackles punch to Atlanta's running game, which hasn't slowed without him. It's another good bit of news for a Falcons team that is trending upward in all areas right now.

Here are the other injuries and transations we're tracking Wednesday ahead of Week 13:

1. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (knee) and safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) will not play Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Offensive tackles Trent Williams (knee), Morgan Moses (knee, ankle), linebacker Zach Brown (shoulder/Achilles tendon), guard Brandon Scherff and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hand/ankle) are all questionable.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) will start on Sunday against the Packers, head coach Dirk Koetter said. Winston has missed the last three games after being injured in Week 9.

The Bucs however will be without two very important linemen in Demar Dotson (knee) and Ali Marpet (knee), who the team placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Marpet is dealing with an MCL strain, per a source informed of the situation.

3. New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins is undergoing ankle surgery today, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He will be going on IR.

4. Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, coach Adam Gase said.

5. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee/ankle) did not participate while defensive back Derron Smith (knee) returned to practice, per multiple reports.

6. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Devin Funchess (toe), tight end Greg Olsen (foot) did not participate while quarterback Cam Newton (thumb/shoulder) was limited in practice. According to head coach Ron Rivera, McCaffrey's shoulder is sore from taking a hit and cornerback Daryl Worley's foot is also sore.

RR says McCaffrey took a hit vs. the Jets.

Status for this week: "We'll see tomorrow." â Joe Person (@josephperson) November 29, 2017

7. Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy (concussion) returned to practice and was a full participant. Guard Josh Sitton (concussion) did not participate while Danny Trevathan (calf) was limited in practice.

The team claimed linebacker Lamarr Houston off waivers.

8. Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins (back) did not participate while tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle) were both limited in practice.

9. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice because of a sore Achilles tendon. Wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) also didn't practice. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) was limited.