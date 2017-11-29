Injuries: Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

Fresh off an emphatic offensive display, Atlanta is getting one of its best weapons back.

Devonta Freeman (concussion) has cleared protocol and returned to practice Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn announced while making an apparance on 92.9 WZGC-FM. Freeman missed the previous two weeks due to the concussion and returned to practice in a limited role last week before being declared out for Atlanta's game against Tampa Bay.

Tevin Coleman has been excellent in place of Freeman, making his case for more touches when the two are both available to play. Freeman's return adds an inside-the-tackles punch to Atlanta's running game, which hasn't slowed without him. It's another good bit of news for a Falcons team that is trending upward in all areas right now.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking Wednesday ahead of Week 13:

1. Tampa Bay gets Jameis Winston back this week, but loses two very important linemen in Demar Dotson (knee) and Ali Marpet (knee), who the team placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Marpet is dealing with an MCL strain, per a source informed of the situation.