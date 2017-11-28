Tom Coughlin 'very upset' over Eli Manning's benching

The stunning benching of Eli Manning in New York has former teammates up in arms and local talk radio questioning everything about the team's decision.

The same applies to Eli's old Giants coach.

Tom Coughlin took to the airwaves in Jacksonville to critique Big Blue's demotion of the ironman quarterback who started 210 straight games for New York.

"Surprised is not the word," Coughlin, the executive VP of football operations for the Jaguars, told WJXL-AM. "My sentiments are totally with Eli Manning. I love the kid. He is a class act. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He is the finest, most humblest young man in that locker room."

Said Coughlin: "I haven't followed the Giants. I know it's a disappointing year, but my thoughts are strictly with Eli. I was very upset ... when I heard that."

Coughlin coached Manning from his rookie year in 2004 through 2015. The pair won two Super Bowls together along the way as Eli became New York's all-time leader in quarterback wins (110), passing yards (50,625) and passing touchdowns (334).

Speculation has swirled around Manning's future with the Giants, with plenty wondering if the 36-year-old signal-caller might ultimately wind up back with Coughlin as a starter for Jacksonville.

Those questions sit out there for a future time, but no questions remain about who Coughlin is siding with in this latest sports drama out of Gotham.