Tom Brady makes history with big day vs. Dolphins

With all due respect to Carson Wentz, the NFL MVP race remains Tom Brady's to lose.

The Patriots quarterback actually threw an interception Sunday (his first since Week 6), but he piled on four more touchdown passes in a easy victory over the Dolphins. The Patriots have won seven straight and Brady, at 40 years old, might just be playing the best football of his career.

For the season, Brady has now thrown 26 touchdown passes. He's on pace to throw 38 TDs, which would be the third-best total of his career. Could Brady pull off the NFL's first 40/40 season for a quarterback? With five games to play, he's already achieved history:

This is why the Patriots felt comfortable trading Jimmy Garoppolo. In Brady, they have the best quarterback in the league smack in the middle of his prime. It makes no sense, but it's healthier to just accept this reality and forge on.