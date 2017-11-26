Dolphins CB Bobby McCain ejected for throwing punch

It appears Bobby McCain let his frustrations get the best of him in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The third-year Miami Dolphins cornerback was ejected from the game after throwing punch and drawing a unneccessary roughness penalty on a play in the third quarter. McCain threw a punch after a 5-yard run by Patriots running back Dion Lewis.

The ensuring penalty helped keep the Patriots' drive alive, eventually leading to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski that allowed New England to take a 28-10 lead.

Losing McCain for the remainder of the game certainly doesn't help Miami's quest to put a cap on the potent Brady passing attack.