Carson Wentz leading Pro Bowl voting ahead of Brady

Carson Wentz has bloomed into a raging star this season -- and fans have taken notice.

The second-year quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles leads all players with 273,367 fan votes for the 2018 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Wentz also leads the league with 25 touchdown passes, while the Eagles sit atop all challengers with a 9-1 mark during a breakout year for the franchise and their talented quarterback.

Ageless Patriots passer Tom Brady lands second with 239,989 votes, ahead of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (227,771), Rams runner Todd Gurley (215,687) and Pittsburgh wideout Antonio Brown (215,584).

Pro Bowl voting continues online at NFL.com/probowlvote until Dec. 14. The league announced that fans also may vote on Twitter through a Direct Message Voting Experience. Fans may participate via entry cards tweeted from all 32 team accounts or by directly visiting the @NFL profile page at Twitter.com/NFL.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined by votes from fans, players and coaches, with each group's results counting as one-third of the final tally.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 19, during NFL Network's exclusive NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed episode at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2018 Pro Bowl is set to air Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.