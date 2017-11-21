Seattle Seahawks cut pass rusher Dwight Freeney

Less than a month after adding Dwight Freeney to the roster, the Seattle Seahawks announced they parted ways with the pass rusher Tuesday.

The move is a surprising one. The possible future Hall of Famer had found success with his new team, logging three sacks in limited playing time in four games.

Speculation will now be is this the end of the pass rusher's historic career? Freeney, 37, had said when he signed with the Seahawks that he was "literally one week away" from giving up on the 2017 season and possibly even the rest of his career before Seattle called.

Freeney, though, in just four games, put enough on tape to show the league, and himself, he still has a place in the NFL. After stints with four teams in the last four years -- the Seahawks, Falcons, Cardinals and Chargers -- it remains to be seen where his next landing spot would come from.