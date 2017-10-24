Seahawks signing DE Dwight Freeney to one-year deal

Seattle is getting some help at pass rush right before the team takes on Deshaun Watson.

The Seahawks are signing veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

The 37-year-old became a free agent in March after playing for a year with the Atlanta Falcons. The king of the spin move racked up one sack and seven hurries in Super Bowl LI. After the devastating loss to the Patriots, he contemplated retirement but decided he wasn't ready to hang up his cleats yet.

The Seahawks are getting much-needed help with Michael Bennett dealing with a foot injury and Cliff Avril on injured reserve considering possible retirement.

Seattle plays the Texans at home on Sunday with Houston coming off a bye week.