Players send condolences after passing of Terry Glenn

Several players around the league sent their condolences after a member of the NFL family passed away.

Former wide receiver Terry Glenn died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a car crash in Irving, Texas, according to the Dallas County Coroner's Office and City of Irving Fire Department. Glenn was 43.

Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn's family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée â tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017

RIp my brother you owe me that Boomer Sooner fight song pic.twitter.com/C5By1DKNMl â tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017

Man....#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family â Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

One of the many reasons i wore the #83 Rest In Peace @terry_glenn #NFL â Sinorice Moss (@sinoricemoss) November 20, 2017

Loved this man. My son asked me a decade ago who my favorite receiver ever was because he wanted that jersey for Christmas. He got a Terry Glenn jersey from Santa. TG overcame horrible adversity to become a really good man. May your soul rest in peace my friend. A post shared by DrewBledsoe (@drewbledsoe) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:28am PST