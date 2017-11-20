Players send condolences after passing of Terry Glenn

Several players around the league sent their condolences after a member of the NFL family passed away.
Former wide receiver Terry Glenn died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a car crash in Irving, Texas, according to the Dallas County Coroner's Office and City of Irving Fire Department. Glenn was 43.
Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn's family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017
RIp my brother you owe me that Boomer Sooner fight song pic.twitter.com/C5By1DKNMlâ tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017
Man....#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his familyâ Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017
One of the many reasons i wore the #83 Rest In Peace @terry_glenn #NFLâ Sinorice Moss (@sinoricemoss) November 20, 2017
Damn terrible news about Buckeye Great and NFL Legend Terry Glenn I used to see your face everyday in the halls in college especially on the Biletnikoff Award list from Ohio State I wanted to be you RIP!â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 20, 2017
Heart Broken of #TerryGlenn #RIP brotha ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 20, 2017
