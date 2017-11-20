Former NFL WR Terry Glenn dies in car crash

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died Monday morning at the age of 43 from injuries sustained in a car crash in Irving Texas, the Dallas County coroner's office and City of Irving Fire Department confirmed to NFL.com.

The cause of crash is undetermined at this moment, per Irving Police.

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL (six with the Patriots, one with the Packers and five with the Cowboys) after being selected in the first round of the 1996 draft by New England. Glenn had four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and holds the Patriots' rookie record for receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,132) in a season.

Glenn made the 1999 Pro Bowl after catching 69 passes for 1,147 yards and four touchdowns for New England.