Ravens activate Danny Woodhead off injured reserve

Danny Woodhead is back to try this whole Ravens thing again.

The multi-dimensional running back has been activated from injured reserve and has been added to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday. Woodhead is eligible to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Woodhead hasn't played since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he has been practicing since Oct. 31. In his absence, Javorius Allen has ascended to the primary pass-catching back role in a committee backfield, leading the team in receptions with 39 (for 189 yards and two touchdowns). Allen also leads the Ravens in carries with 106, but in-season addition Alex Collins has the most rushing yards with 521 (on 93 attempts).

Woodhead has twice broken 75 receptions and 600 yards while with the Chargers, and while he won't reach those numbers this season, he serves as a very welcome addition to the backfield. He caught three passes for 33 yards in his lone appearance in purple and black.