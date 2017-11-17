Philip Rivers medically cleared to play for Chargers

Philip Rivers has been given the green light to play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback cleared concussion protocol Friday ahead Sunday's AFC matchup, the team announced. Rivers has fully participated in practice the past two days after being limited on Wednesday. The veteran quarterback was cleared by an independent neurologist and is good to go for the game after initially being listed as questionable.

The 35-year-old hasn't missed a game since taking over the Chargers' starting role from Drew Brees in 2006. The Chargers ironman has started 185 consecutive games, the second-best active streak behind draft mate Eli Manning (208) and the fourth-best all time.