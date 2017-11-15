Giants' Justin Pugh (back) won't play against Chiefs

Big Blue is black and blue.

Reeling off of two blowout losses to the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams and the cellar-dwelling San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants have lost their starting left guard for this week's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, and maybe longer.

Justin Pugh will not play Sunday because of a back injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The injury, suffered against the Niners, looks to be week-to-week after missing the Chiefs game, but could also be a multi-week injury.

Pugh's absence will be a huge loss for a Giants offensive line that has grown stronger as their disappointing season has gone along. The versatile lineman played wherever New York needed him, either at left guard or at right tackle this season. Pugh is the second Giants starter on the front line to likely be lost for a significant amount of time; center Weston Richburg was placed on injured reserve recently with a concussion.

To replace Pugh on the line, New York signed guard John Greco on Monday.