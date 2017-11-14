Offensive player rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson for MVP?

Each week in the 2017 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 11 pecking order is below.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from last week's rankings.

RANK 1 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots Brady has historically had a hard time in Denver -- but you wouldn't know it from watching him against the Broncos on Sunday night. The Patriots' special teams provided some big plays, but the 40-year-old quarterback couldn't be stopped. He finished 25-of-34 for 266 yards, three touchdowns and a 125.4 passer rating, putting up his best performance of the Patriots' five-game win streak while improving to 4-7 in Denver (including the playoffs) in his career. He's got this team rolling heading into the second half.

RANK 2 Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers Ben Roethslisberger missed an open Antonio Brown a few times Sunday, continuing to make us question whether the quarterback still has it. Brown finished with a season-low three receptions on seven targets for 47 yards. Interestingly enough, Pittsburgh is 5-0 when Brown records fewer than 100 receiving yards.

RANK 3 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers Keep giving Bell the ball. It's that simple. When Bell touches the ball more than 25 times in a game, the Steelers are 6-0 this season. They squeaked out Sunday's game in the final seconds, and it was indeed a game where Bell carried a lot of the load. He had 26 carries for 80 yards and five receptions for 32 yards, giving him his fourth game this season with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

RANK 4 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks 5 How far can one player single-handedly carry a team? Well, right now, the Seahawks hold the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture thanks to their quarterback. We saw him once again Houdini his way around the field Thursday night, leading Seattle to its fifth win in the last six games. He is the definition of "Most Valuable Player."

RANK 5 Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles A huge divisional game lies ahead for the Eagles, who are 8-1 coming off a bye week, as they travel to Jerry World to face the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz should take care of business, though, against a defense that could be without its leader, Sean Lee.

RANK 6 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams Gurley recorded his seventh game of 100-plus yards from scrimmage on Sunday (11 carries for 68 yards and six receptions for 68 yards), tying him with Kareem Hunt for the most this season. What a turnaround from last year, when he had just one game with at least 100 scrimmage yards. Gurley's impressive season is putting him in at least the Offensive Player of the Year conversation.

RANK 7 Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs Coming off a bye at 6-3, the Chiefs are sitting pretty in the AFC West -- unfortunately for Derek and the Raiders. Next on the docket are the New York Giants at MetLife. Could be a trap game if the Chiefs aren't careful, but I don't see Andy Reid falling for that.

RANK 8 Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs For the first time this season, Hunt was surpassed by Le'Veon Bell as the league's rushing leader. The rookie sits at 800 rushing yards through nine games but has also been a big part of the Chiefs' passing game, with 331 receiving yards. He's slowly moved down the list, but he's still the most impressive rookie so far this season.

RANK 9 Drew Brees, QB, Saints 5 Brees is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but the Saints' offense is no longer centered around him. The unit leans on the run game, and rightfully so. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have been equally valuable in the Saints' seven-game win streak.

RANK 10 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans I'm still devastated about Deshaun Watson's injury. But even with an up-and-down Tom Savage under center, Hopkins had himself another 100-yard receiving performance. He finished with seven receptions on 14 targets for 111 yards. The Texans need some of their other receivers to step up if they want to have any chance of making the playoffs.

RANK 11 Jared Goff, QB, Rams I don't think anyone saw Goff's excellent production lasting this long. And the thing is, he's getting better and better. His breakout campaign continued Sunday against the Texans, as he posted a career-high 355 passing yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback has put up the best two-game span of his career, with a 66.1 percent completion rate, 333 yards per game, a 143.7 passer rating and a 7:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

RANK 12 Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots Gronk certainly did his part Sunday night, with four catches on seven targets for 74 yards. It's remarkable how the tight end consistently makes top defenses look so average.

RANK 13 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 2 The Saints' running backs completely dismantled the Bills on the road. Mark Ingram had a career day (131 yards and three TDs) while Kamara continued his impressive rookie campaign with 12 carries for 106 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, plus five receptions for 32 yards. It was Kamara's first career game with at least 100 yards rushing, and he's had more than 100 scrimmage yards in three of the Saints' last four contests. If the Saints keep this up, Kamara's going to pose a huge problem for a lot of teams come January.

RANK 14 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons 1 In a huge game defensively, the Falcons' offense continued to underwhelm, despite scoring 27 points to beat the Dallas Cowboys. Jones had six receptions on eight targets for 57 yards, and it was his third straight game without a touchdown.

RANK 15 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs NR It's hard to keep Kelce off the list when he's leading all tight ends in receiving yards with 629. He's been Alex Smith's go-to target and has five receiving TDs to lead all Chiefs pass catchers.

Dropped out: T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (previously No. 14).

JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: The fact that Adrian Clayborn sacked Dak six times says it all. This loss wasn't on Dak.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: In Indy's losses, Hilton has been almost nonexistent. He had two catches on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He has a huge performance one week, then disappears the next. Looking for consistency here.

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Talk about a breakout season. He's third in the league in receiving yards (793) and still, no one's talking about him. I wanted to put him at No. 14 and knock Julio Jones out, but then I asked myself: If I'm playing backyard kickball, who would I want on my team? And there we have it.

Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints: Since Adrian Peterson was traded from New Orleans to Arizona, Ingram's had an exceptional stretch. Over his last five games, he's gotten in the end zone seven times.

Follow David Carr on Twitter @DCarr8.