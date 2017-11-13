Vontaze Burfict won't face ban for flag in Bengals' loss

Vontaze Burfict will play on.

The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker will not be suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Burfict's extracurricular entanglement will be reviewed using the standard process for a possible fine, Rapoport was told, but the defender will be eligible for next Sunday's tilt with the Broncos.

Burfict made contact with the official after trying to take down Tennessee signal-caller Marcus Mariota. The sixth-year linebacker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. The booting came just two plays after Burfict was slapped with an unnecessary roughness flag for bumping Titans running back DeMarco Murray out of bounds.

A suspension seemed like a possibility for Burfict, especially after Oakland's Marshawn Lynch was banned one game for making contact with an official earlier this season. The league, however, saw this incident through different eyes.