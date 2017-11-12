New York Giants have no plans to bench Eli Manning

When the losses began to pile up, the questions began, as well.

Would the Giants take a look at the future of the quarterback position sooner rather than later, especially with 36-year-old Eli Manning not getting any younger? Would third-round pick from Cal, QB Davis Webb, a potential heir apparent, get some real snaps?

If Webb does, multiple sources say, it won't be any time soon.

The Giants consider Manning to be their guy and barring a catastrophic event, that won't change, sources say. The Giants are not benching him.

They are cognizant of the fact that once they bench Manning, it's making a statement about his future. And the team is not even close to that point.

One source said simply, "He's our guy." Another called the debate about when to bench Manning a non-story and a waste of time.

Webb has been told to prepare as if he'll play. And perhaps they could promote him to the No. 2 QB over Geno Smith at some point. But it doesn't sound like he'll step on the field any time soon.

This is slightly different than what coach Ben McAdoo said publicly this week, noting that "Eli, he's our quarterback. But that doesn't mean at some point in time, we won't throw another guy in there to get a look at him. Every position needs to be held accountable and every position needs to play to a high standard." The point seemed to be everyone must fight for his job.

With Manning firmly entrenched, the Giants need a win today against the 49ers. It has been a trying week, as McAdoo and the team fends off anonymous quotes from ESPN sniping at the head coach and tries to win just their second game.

Sources say players have privately and publicly gone out of their way to show support for McAdoo and the coaching staff, especially after the quotes went public. Practice this week was focused and solid without distractions, those with the team say.

Players are disappointed, clearly, as are those in charge. They simply want a win. And they know Manning gives them the best chance to do it.

