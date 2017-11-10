Jameis Winston fined $12K for poking Lattimore

Jameis Winston poked his opponent last Sunday. This week, the NFL poked back.

The Buccaneers quarterback was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after Winston poked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during a Week 9 loss in New Orleans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The "poke" instigated a skirmish that saw Bucs wideout Mike Evans deck Lattimore. Evans was suspended one game without pay for his actions.

In other fine news, 49ers safety Antoine Bethea and running back Carlos Hyde and Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive lineman Frostee Rucker were each fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. This penalty stems from a fight during their Week 9 matchup, after which Hyde, Reddick and Rucker were all ejected.

While A.J. Green has to pay a $42K fine for throwing down Jalen Ramsey last Sunday, the Jaguars cornerback was not fined, according to Pelissero.