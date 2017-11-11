Twenty-six things to know about Week 10 injuries

The Arizona Cardinals will be without safety Tyvon Branch for the rest of the season.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians confirmed Branch suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night and will undergo surgery.

Branch exited the game in the first quarter.

In addition, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries dislocated his knee cap and will be placed on injured reserve, Arians said. Humphries' recovery time is estimated to be about three months. Arians also announced tight end Ifeanyi Momah also will miss the rest of the 2017 campaign after breaking his leg against the Seahawks.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Friday in Week 10:

1. The Dallas Cowboys downgraded starting left tackle Tyron Smith (back, groin) from questionable to out on Saturday.

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee, ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited in practice. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

2. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle) returned to practice and will play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Dan Quinn said kicker Matt Bryant (leg) will play.

3. Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson (back) sat out practice and is questionable for Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Charles Clay (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) are also questionable. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) were both ruled out for the game, coach Sean McDermott said.

4. Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the Seattle Seahawks' 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. He is out for the remainder of the season.

5. Miami Dolphins tackle Ja'Wuan James, who had been seeking additional opinions on his injured hamstring, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. James suffered a groin injury against the Raiders in Week 9.

The Dolphins listed wide receiver Jakeem Grant (illness), guard Ted Larsen (biceps), cornerback Bobby McCain (hamstring), safety Michael Thomas (knee) and running back Damien Williams (illness) as questionable.

6. The New York Giants ruled out linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad) and Keenan Robinson (quad) for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Linebackers Jonathan Casillas (neck) and Calvin Munson (quad) and defensive ends Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Kerry Wynn (knee) are listed as questionable. Guard Justin Pugh, who was dealing with a back injury, is no longer on the injury report and should return to action this week.

7. Cincinnati Bengals back Jeremy Hill (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Hill was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Kicker Randy Bullock is questionable with a back injury.

8. New York Jets running back Matt Forte, who did not practice this week because of a knee injury, has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt with Tampa Bay. Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) are both listed as questionable.

9. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) was limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday against the Bengals. Guard Quinton Spain (toe) will not play.

10. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel aggravated his ankle in practice Wednesday but is confident he will play on Monday against the Miami Dolphins.

11. Minnesota Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) is out for the team's Week 10 matchup. Defensive end Everson Griffen (foot) is listed as questionable but coach Mike Zimmer still anticipates he'll play.

12. Washington Redskins defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis (hand) and Arthur Jones (shoulder) are both ruled out against the Vikings. Among the litany of Skins listed as questionable are left tackle Trent Williams (knee), tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger), center Spencer Long (knees), tackle Morgan Moses (ankles), safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder), tackle Ty Nsekhe (core), tight end Niles Paul (concussion), wide receiver Brian Quick (concussion), guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and linebacker Zach Brown (ankle).

13. Among the Chicago Bears listed as questionable against the Green Bay Packers: guard Kyle Long (finger), offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle), tight end Dion Sims (illness) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf).

14. The Denver Broncos have listed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), offensive tackle Donald Stephenson (thigh) and linebacker Todd Davis (ankle) as questionable against the New England Patriots.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (back) is out against the Indianapolis Colts.

16. Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz was activated off of injured reserve on Friday and will play on Sunday against the Rams. Fellow tight end Ryan Griffin was subsequently placed on IR.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) is questionable to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

18. Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang (concussion) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle) have been ruled out against the Cleveland Browns. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (back) is doubtful, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and safety Don Carey (hamstring) are questionable.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Friday that tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is "close" to returning to the starting lineup. The team must activate Decker off PUP ahead of Sunday's game. Detroit waived/injured starting left tackle Greg Robinson on Friday.

19. New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle) will not play against the Broncos. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle), defensive end Cassius Marsh (shoulder), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and newly acquired tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

20. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) is questionable to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

21. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is no longer listed on the Week 10 injury report. He should be full-go for Sunday against the Bills. Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) will not play, while tackle Terron Armstead (chest) and guard Larry Warford (abdomen) are questionable.

22. Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Robert Quinn (illness) and tight end Derek Carrier (hamstring) are doubtful to play against the Texans.

23. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (knee) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (quadricep) are listed as questionable against the Giants.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Robert Ayers (ankle/calf), tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring), cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (shoulder), tackle Donovan Smith (knee) and guard J.R. Sweezy (knee) are questionable to play against the Jets.

25. The Carolina Panthers have ruled out center Ryan Kalil (neck) for the eighth game this season. Safety Mike Adams cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Dolphins.