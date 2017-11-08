Leonard Fournette: 'I was on time' in practice return

Leonard Fournette wishes it never happened.

Jacksonville's star rookie running back has publicly apologized to fans for off-the-field behavior that led to him being ruled inactive for last Sunday's romp over the Bengals.

Coach Doug Marrone yanked Fournette from the lineup for violating team rules, stemming from the runner missing a workout and treatment, along with an Oct. 24 team photo.

Want to apologize to everyone for last week and make sure our stadium is pack this weekend and yes Iï¸ will be there on time.... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 7, 2017

Man one of the best and most difficult lessons you can learn in life is that no one owes you anything and you owe yourself everything....... â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 8, 2017

On Wednesday, he made sure everyone knew he was on time to practice:

Fournette is Jacksonville's offensive centerpiece, but Marrone -- and by extension, football czar Tom Coughlin -- have ushered in a new era of discipline in Jacksonville. The team has responded with a rough-and-tumble 5-3 record.

As the fourth-overall pick, Fournette has plenty to do with that success, scoring seven touchdowns and ranking sixth league-wide with 596 yards rushing for the ground-and-pound Jaguars.

As expected, Marrone announced Monday that Fournette is expected play this Sunday against the Chargers, which would officially put a bookend on this mini-drama out of Jacksonville.