Steelers WR Martavis Bryant expects to play vs. Colts

After sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 8 win, Martavis Bryant was back working out with the starters on Monday following the team's bye week.

Bryant was benched for the Steelers last game following his controversial social media posts aimed at teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster. Trade rumors swirled around the disgruntled receiver -- he told ESPN he wanted out of Pittsburgh if he wasn't going to be used -- but nothing came to fruition before last week's deadline.

On Monday, Bryant said he believes he'll play this week versus the Indianapolis Colts.

"I've been running with the 1s today, so I assume I am," he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "But I haven't been told anything. I'm just going to see what happens, come here on Wednesday and go from there."

While Smith-Schuster has impressed in recent weeks, a still struggling Steelers offense could use the juice Bryant provides when his head is on right.