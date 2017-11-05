Inactives: Zach Ertz, Jeremy Hill among surprises

Carson Wentz will not have his favorite target versus the 'No Fly Zone.'

Zach Ertz is officially inactive for Sunday's home tilt against the Denver Broncos.

The tight end planned to play but after struggling in warmups will sit out Sunday. With a bye next week, Ertz will have time for his hamstring injury to heal.

Missing Ertz is a blow for Wentz, who has leaned on the tight end heavily this season. Ertz leads all tight end in receiving TDs (6), and ranks second among TEs in receptions (43) and receiving yards (528) this season, per NFL Research.

The Eagles will turn to Trey Burton and Brent Celek to step in for Ertz against a Broncos secondary that has been carved up by tight ends this season. Denver has allowed 543 receiving yards to TEs (30th in NFL), also ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL versus TEs in receptions (T-27th) and receiving TDs (T-22nd).

Other big-name inactives/actives we are tracking:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting rookie running back Leonard Fournette for a violation of team rules.

2. Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is inactive because of an ankle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Giovani Bernard would get the start, per Rapoport. Joe Mixon, however, is the biggest beneficiary of Hill's absence. Cincy should lean on the explosive rookie, who has not earned a 20-tote game thus far this season.