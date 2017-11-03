Kiko Alonso fined $9,115 for hit on Joe Flacco

Kiko Alonso's hit on Joe Flacco in Week 8 will cost him.

The Miami Dolphins linebacker was fined $9,115 by the NFL for his hit that left Flacco concussed during the first half of the Ravens' 40-0 win on Oct. 27, a league spokesman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Flacco also suffered a cut on his ear that required stitches.

After the game, Alonso told reporters he wasn't trying to hurt Flacco.

"It was bang, bang," Alonso said. "It got to a point where I thought maybe if he slid a second sooner, I was anticipating him sliding and I was going to not hit him, but I think it was like, you know, a second late, which is why I hit him."

Flacco is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but he cleared concussion protocol Wednesday and said he was good to go for the game.

Here are some other notable fines stemming from Week 8 games:

1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was fined $48,620 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of Sunday's game, Pelissero reported. Davis was fined nearly $50K because he's considered a repeat offender.

2. Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs was fined $24,309 for his helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James, per Pelissero.