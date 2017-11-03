Texans add T.J. Yates, Matt McGloin to QB room

It takes two men to try and help replace Deshaun Watson.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that in addition to Matt McGloin, the Houston Texans are signing quarterback T.J. Yates, according to a source informed of the situation.

Both veterans will back up Tom Savage after Watson went down with a torn ACL in Thursday's practice.

McGloin played under coach Bill O'Brien dating back to college at Penn State.

Yates, meanwhile, has extensive experience with the Texans organization. The 30-year-old quarterback earned the franchise's first-ever playoff victory back in 2011 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Yates has played four of his six seasons with Houston, and all seven of his career starts have come with the Texans -- the last in 2015 when he earned two wins and a relief victory over the Bengals.

McGloin and Yates both performed poorly this preseason, the former with the Philadelphia Eagles and the latter with the Buffalo Bills. If either is forced into action, a sad situation in Houston became sadder.

There are no good answers when attempting to replace a one-of-a-kind talent like Watson.