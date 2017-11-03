Houston Texans sign QBs T.J. Yates, Matt McGloin

It takes two men to try and help replace Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans signed quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin on Friday, the team announced. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Yates will back up starter Tom Savage on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Both veterans join the Texans after Watson went down with a torn ACL in Thursday's practice. Watson was placed on injured reserve Friday, officially ending his rookie season.

McGloin played under O'Brien during his coaching tenure at Penn State.

Yates, meanwhile, has extensive experience with the Texans organization. The 30-year-old quarterback earned the franchise's first-ever playoff victory back in 2011 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Yates has played four of his six seasons with Houston, and all seven of his career starts have come with the Texans -- the last in 2015 when he earned two wins and a relief victory over the Bengals.

McGloin and Yates both performed poorly this preseason, the former with the Philadelphia Eagles and the latter with the Buffalo Bills. If either is forced into action, a sad situation in Houston became sadder.

There are no good answers when attempting to replace a one-of-a-kind talent like Watson.