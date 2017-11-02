Injury roundup: Pierre Garcon heads to injured reserve

The San Francisco 49ers are shutting down Pierre Garcon for the remainder of the season.

Niners general manager John Lynch said on KNBR-AM in San Francisco on Thursday that the team is placing Garcon on injured reserve due to a neck injury he suffered in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Garcon hasn't practiced since suffering the injury.

Garcon's departure is a significant blow to the 49ers offensive attack on the heels of the team's acquisition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He led the the team in receiving with 500 yards on a team-best 40 catches.

The development comes a day after the team placed free safety Jimmie Ward on IR because of a arm fracture.

Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring on Thursday:

1. Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn right ACL in practice, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Watson suffered the injury on a non-contact play. He'll facing 8-9 months of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery.

Running back Lamar Miller (knee) was limited at Texans practice. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said there's a "good chance" tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) will play in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

2. The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) on injured reserve, shutting him down for the rest of the season.

3. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace told reporters he's out of concussion protocol and set to play this week against the Tennessee Titans.

4. Seattle Seahawks safeties Earl Thomas (hamstring) and Kam Chancellor (ankle) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) each sat out practice for the second straight day. Running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) was limited in practice.

5. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) didn't practice for a second consecutive day.

6. Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he expects wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will play this week. He was limited again in practice as he tries to come back from an ankle injury.

7. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) didn't practice.

8. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) was limited in practice.

9. Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) didn't practice in preparation for Monday's game against the Detroit Lions.

10. Detroit Lions running back Dwayne Washington (concussion) was limited in practice.

11. The Kansas City Chiefs activated linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) off the physically unable to perform list.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain cleared the league's concussion protocol.

13. New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills and is questionable to return.