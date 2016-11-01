NFL HONORS VETERANS, ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS AND FAMILIES WITH SALUTE TO SERVICE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11/2/17

Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor and support members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service. The league's year-round military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events honoring veterans, active duty service members and their families.

The NFL works with its core military nonprofit partners to show gratitude for all those who have served our country. The NFL, along with its partners, is proud to support the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO and Wounded Warrior Project, to fund programs and provide resources that positively impact active duty and veteran military members and their families. Since 2011, more than $17 million has been raised through Salute to Service to support the league's military nonprofit partners.

A new Salute to Service PSA will debut tonight during the Bills-Jets Thursday Night Football game, available exclusively on NFL Network. The spot features Seattle Seahawks WR DOUG BALDWIN, Philadelphia Eagles S MALCOLM JENKINS, Philadelphia Eagles DE CHRIS LONG and Tennessee Titans TE DELANIE WALKER discussing their personal ties to the military and expressing gratitude for our nation's service members. Visit NFL.com/Salute to learn more.

Below are examples of how the NFL works with partners to use donations:

Pat Tillman Foundation

The NFL partners with the Pat Tillman Foundation to honor leaders who exemplify Pat's enduring legacy of service. The NFL's contributions support the Tillman Scholar program, which provides active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses with academic scholarships, a national network and professional development opportunities, so they are empowered to make an impact. With the NFL's support, more than 500 Tillman Scholars are now pursuing careers in medicine, business, law, science, education and the arts. The NFL's contributions also support the annual Tillman Honors and Pat Tillman Leadership Summit, which convene the Tillman Scholars to network, collaborate and present solutions to challenges facing the country through keynotes, panels and workshops with industry, non-profit and community leaders.

TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)

The NFL partners with TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) to support the families of the fallen and military mentors. NFL funding supported the creation and implementation of a team4taps program at this year's Pro Bowl and will again in 2018. In 2017, the NFL will fund a TAPS International Program to support the reconciliation of US military survivors with survivors abroad, as well as youth mentorship and counseling programs including Good Grief Camps and the Purple Shirt Program.

United Service Organizations (USO)

The NFL's tradition of supporting America's armed services includes a more than 50-year partnership with the USO. In September 2016, the NFL announced a new $5 million commitment to the military nonprofit to aid new projects that provide services and programs at more than 200 USO locations worldwide. Through the lens of football, the NFL and USO strive to keep our service members connected to the things they hold dear: family, home and country. Many programs including Flag Football and USO2GO deliveries are a part of this enhanced partnership.

Wounded Warrior Project

The NFL partners with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to connect wounded veterans with programs and resources that empower them to live their lives to the fullest, on their own terms, at no cost. This support has enabled WWP to fund the expansion of critical mental health programs. These rehabilitative programs aid veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the transition and recovery process. Additionally, with the NFL's support, Wounded Warrior Project has hosted numerous Physical Health and Wellness expos across the country for wounded veterans and their family members.

Last week, the NFL announced its expanded work with Tuesday's Children, the leading nonprofit providing long-term support to communities and people impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss, by awarding a $200,000 grant to launch a youth mentoring program for children who lost a parent serving in the military. The NFL first worked with Tuesday's Children following the tragic events of 9/11 by providing grants to aid thousands of first responder families.

The NFL also announced a new grant to After the Impact Fund (ATIF), in light of ATIF's work with former service members who continue to suffer from traumatic injuries. ATIF provides a clear path to healing for these individuals and their families. The NFL's grant to ATIF will specifically support military veterans' treatment with one of ATIF's vetted medical partners; ATIF's Life Care Program which includes assessments and follow up plans; and ATIF's Family Impact Group Program which provides extensive resources and education on a private forum specifically created for family members.

The NFL Foundation, the NFL's nonprofit organization representing the 32 clubs, provides grant funding opportunities to each club to encourage broadened partnerships and programmatic support with local nonprofit organizations in their markets that support service members. Through the Salute to Service Team Program Grant, the NFL Foundation funding gives clubs additional resources to expand military appreciation events, programs and outreach in their home markets.

Since 2011, USAA has used its sponsorship to honor and appreciate military, veterans and their families by fostering a closer understanding between military and the NFL. Among numerous events this season, USAA hosted "NFL Boot Camps" with multiple teams where military members competed in drills similar to those used at the NFL Combine. Fans can join the NFL and USAA in honoring the military community by visiting NFL.com/Salute SaluteToService.com and see military appreciation highlights from across the league.

Throughout November, teams will designate one home game as their Salute to Service game.

Beginning this Sunday and continuing throughout the month, NFL Salute to Service games will feature:

* Players wearing helmet decals honoring military branches including Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard, as well as the NFL Salute to Service ribbon;

ribbon; * Salute to Service ribbon footballs;

ribbon footballs; * Salute to Service Nike, Adidas and Under Armour gloves;

Nike, Adidas and Under Armour gloves; * Camouflage goal post wraps and pylons with camouflage ribbon decals;

* Wall banners and the words NFL Salute to Service written in the back of the end zone;

written in the back of the end zone; * Camouflage equipment for players including quarterback towels, captain's patches, camouflage Gatorade towels, New Era caps and knits; and Nike apparel products;

* New Era camouflage hats for coaches and sideline personnel;

* Camouflage metal lapel pins for coaches and team executives;

* Salute to Service coins for the coin toss.

Game-worn Salute to Service merchandise and footballs will be auctioned at NFL.com/Auction. Special camouflage merchandise will be available at NFLShop.com and in select stadium retail stores. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products. All charitable contributions are donated to the NFL's military nonprofit partners including the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO and Wounded Warrior Project.

In the support of Salute to Service, Barclaycard is donating a percentage of all NFL Extra Point card purchases, up to $25,000, to the Pat Tillman Foundation throughout the month of November.

The NFL continues to offer its NFL Game Pass service free of charge at USO Centers for military members stationed in Afghanistan, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Africa and Kuwait. At the USO facility in each of these locations, service members can watch any NFL game live and online in its entirety. NFL Game Pass also is offered free of charge at US Embassies.

Learn more about the NFL's military appreciation work and ongoing commitment to honoring and supporting veterans, service members and their families by visiting NFL.com/salute.

Below is a snapshot of how teams will honor the military during November: