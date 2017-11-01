Joe Flacco clears concussion protocol, will play Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens will indeed have Joe Flacco under center on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback cleared the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, and he will play against the Tennessee Titans, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The development comes after Flacco told reporters Wednesday that he was good to go for the game.

It's pretty remarkable Flacco won't miss a game considering the nature of the hit Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso put on him Thursday in the Ravens' 40-0 blowout victory. The hit, which came as Flacco slid to complete a 9-year run, knocked off his helmet and opened a cut on the quarterback's left ear that required stitches.

Despite immediately leaving the game and entering the league's concussion protocol, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week there was "a good chance" Flacco would play against the Titans. He practiced fully Wednesday before clearing protocol.

Knowing that Flacco is back on the practice field less than a week after such a scary-looking hit is welcomed news for a Ravens faithful that will be eager to see Baltimore build off its total victory over the Dolphins. The next stretch of games against the Titans, Packers and Texans could go a long way in determining if the Ravens will make the postseason.