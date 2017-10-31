NFLPA, Elliott seeking emergency stay of ruling

Lawyers for the NFL Players Association filed a request for an emergency stay in the U.S. Southern District of New York in the Ezekiel Elliott case on Tuesday in an effort to get the Dallas Cowboys running back on the field as soon as possible.

If the court denies the motion, the NFLPA intends to file "an emergency motion for an injunction pending appeal in the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals".

"The NFLA respectfully requests that this Court rule on this motion by Wednesday at 7 p.m., at which it will have no choice but to seek relief from the Second Circuit."

Simple terms: Ezekiel Elliott's team is trying to get his 6-game suspension put on hold for a third time while the case plays out. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2017

The motion comes a day after U.S. District Court Judge Katherine P. Failla denied the NFLPA's request for a preliminary injunction in its case against the NFL, reinstating Elliott's six-game suspension.

Although the Second Circuit offers Elliott the best chance to return to the Cowboys this season, his odds of success are growing smaller. The Second Circuit ruled against Tom Brady during the Deflategate case and Failla repeatedly cited precedents established by the Second Circuit in that case in her decision to not grant the union's preliminary injunction request.

Unless his lawyers can reverse the suspension on appeal win an emergency injunction, Elliott will likely miss the next six games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Redskins and New York Giants before being eligible to return in Week 15 against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 17.

In her ruling Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Katherine P. Failla found the NFLPA failed to establish, among other things, the allegations of fundamental unfairness it raised against the NFL after Elliott's ban was upheld in arbitration under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. She also found that the steps the NFL undertook in suspending Elliott fell in line with federal labor laws, and wrote the Brady decision established precedent in "rejecting arguments similar to those here."

Elliott was suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in August following a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made by Tiffany Thompson, his former girlfriend. The league concluded he violated its personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for first-time domestic violence violations. Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.

The NFL wants to enforce Elliott's suspension this season and confirm Goodell's authority to issue punishment based on "conduct detrimental" to the league as mandated in Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement.